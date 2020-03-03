Anderson, LaVerne D. "Lefty"

Anderson, LaVerne D. "Lefty" April 21, 1934 - March 2, 2020 Age 85, of Ashland, NE. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10am, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland, NE 68003. VISITATION: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 5-7pm, with 7pm Rosary, all at church. Interment with Military Honors at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to the Ashland Fire and Rescue. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

To plant a tree in memory of LaVerne Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.