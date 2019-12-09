Anderson, Kristi L. January 9, 1962 - December 4, 2019 Preceded in death by her father, Wayne Anderson. Survived by her mother, Evelyn Anderson; and siblings: Randy Anderson, Janet King, Kelly Anderson-Pawaskar, and Kendra Gooding. Kristi loved dogs, sewing, baking, gardening and going to estate sales. Kristi especially loved her role as an aunt. Her nieces and nephews brought her great joy. Many people were drawn to Kristi because of her big heart. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Memorials can be sent to Metavivor.org in honor of Kristi.

