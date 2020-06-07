Anderson, Julia D. "JD"

Anderson, Julia D. "JD" February 14, 1925 - May 31, 2020 Passed away on May 31, 2020. Julia was born in Red Oak, IA to Emnuel and Blanche Keene. She was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Bernice McNeal; brothers, Morris Keene, and Gerald Keene; and grandson, Layton "Kipper" Rutledge, Jr. Survived by daughter, Diane Rutledge; grandson, Clarence Rutledge; many great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; along with many family members and friends. Special thanks to Maria C. Johnson, hospice nurse; St. Joseph Vila Hospice Care; and nurses' and staff at Maplecrest Health Center. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Julia's name to the Omaha Section NCNW, Inc. P. O. 11625, Omaha, NE. 68111-0625; or the Alzheimer's Association.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.