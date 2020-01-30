Anderson, Judith K. February 2, 1942 - January 26, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Anderson; brother, Gerald Fair. Survived by son, John (Erica) Anderson; grandchildren, Aidan and Devin; brother, Larry Fair; sister, Virginia Riley. After a 16-month wait, Judith has joined her beloved husband whom she missed dearly. She was an amazing mom and grandma and absolutely adored her grandsons. No services at this time. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.