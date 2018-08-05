Anderson, JoAnn Oct 15, 1937 - Aug 1, 2018 Of Elliott, IA. JoAnn Anderson, the daughter of Albert C. and Ruth E. (Askey) Eshelman was born in Elliott, IA. She passed away on Wednesday at Accura Healthcare, Stanton, IA, at the age of 80 years, 9 months and 16 days. JoAnn was raised in the Elliott area and graduated from Elliott High School in l955. Following graduation, she attended Commercial Extension School of Business in Omaha, NE. JoAnn was united in marriage to Dean Anderson on June 20, 1964 at Elliott. They made their home in Omaha and JoAnn began a 33-year career with Mutual of Omaha, from which she retired. After they retired, JoAnn and Dean moved back to the Elliott area, first settling east of Elliott, and in 2015 in the town of Elliott. JoAnn enjoyed traveling and keeping busy doing handwork and word puzzles. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Omaha. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Eshelman; brother, Curtis "Scoop" Eshelman; sister-in-law, Sharon Eshelman. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Dean Anderson, Elliott, IA; brothers, Roger (Marjorie) Eshelman, IA, Gale "Dutch" Eshelman, all of Ogden, IA; sister-in-law, Barbara Eshelman, Mesa, AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn. MEMORIAL GRAVESIDE SERVICE and Inurnment Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE with Reverend Tony Brandt officiating. A memorial is being established and may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com. SELLERGREN-LINDELL-DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME 509 N 6th St., Red Oak, IA 51566 (712) 623-2796

