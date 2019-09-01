Anderson, Jerry October 7, 1933 - August 29, 2019 Of Omaha, NE. He is survived by wife, Mary, of Omaha; children, Kimberly Anderson-Felga of Arlington, VA, and Jeffrey (Susan) Anderson of Cedar Falls, IA; grandchildren: Brogan Felga of Seoul, South Korea; Joshua (Mallory) Anderson of Omaha; and Jacob (Jessica) Anderson of Cedar Falls, IA; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Anderson, Sawyer Anderson, and Hunter Anderson; and sisters, Jackie Lind of St. Paul, MN; and Kay (Clem) Marsden of Red Oak, IA. Private family services will be held. Loess Hills Funeral & Cremation Center Malvern, IA | (712) 624-8444 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

