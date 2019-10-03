Anderson, James W.

Anderson, James W. Age 90 Of Yutan, NE. Survived by wife, Thelma; children: Carole Anderson of Yutan; Steven and Terri Anderson of Lincoln; Steve Norton of Rochester, MN; and Vicki and Mark Hunzeker of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren: Marc Newbern, Andrew Anderson, Megan Anderson, Jacob Hunzeker, Megan Hunzeker, Christian Norton, Andrew Cody Norton, Katherine Norton and Kelsey Norton; great-grandchildren, Adelia Paige Newbern, Zoe Norton and Henry Nortonl VISITATION: Friday, 2-7pm, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Saturday, 11am, at the church. Interment: Hollst Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Yutan VFW #9844, Yutan Fire Dept., or the Church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Reichmuth Funeral Home Yutan, NE | 402-289-2222

