Anderson, Harold "Andy" Harold "Andy" Anderson, age 81 of Johnson (formerly La Vista), died April 1, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha. Services at a later date. Memorials suggested to family choice. HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME 801 S Street | Auburn, NE | 402-274-3631

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.