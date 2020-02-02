Anderson, Ellen Marie Enquist

Anderson, Ellen Marie Enquist March 1, 1948 - January 13, 2020 We are saddened to announce the death of our mother, Ellen Marie Enquist Anderson, on January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Enquist; father, Oliver Enquist; and brother, Oliver Enquist Jr. She is survived by her two children, Nicole Anderson Oury and Ronald Anderson; as well as seven grandchildren. Her death was sudden and unexpected, and her passing will be mourned by many. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE was held in her honor on January 18, 2020, in Durango, CO, with friends and immediate family members present. She was a true friend and a beloved grandmother and "Paka". She will be missed and her memory will be held tightly in our hearts and minds. May you finally rest in peace, sweet Mama.

To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

