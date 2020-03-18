Anderson, Dorothy M. (Merten) White December 27, 1926 - March 16, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, Clarence White and Erwin "Bud" Anderson; brother, Don Merten; sister, Twila Poore. Survived by children, Rod White (Anne), Joyce Findeis (Ricky), Keith White, Linda Krauter (Bill); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. Private family visitation Thursday, March 19th, at West Center Chapel. Private Interment: Friday, March 20th, Osceola, NE Cemetery. Funeral Mass to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

