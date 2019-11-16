Anderson, Donald L.

Anderson, Donald L. Age 67 - November 13, 2019 Of Bennington, went home to be with his Lord on November 13, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Don is preceded in death by parents, Chester and Ruby Anderson; and sister-in-law, Loni Anderson. Survived by wife, Susie Anderson of Bennington; children, Julie (Seth) Brown of Lincoln, NE, and Darren (Courtney) Anderson of Bennington; and his beloved grandchildren, Avery, Austin, Gianna, Brynlee and Teagan; brothers and sister Carl Anderson, Carol (Jan) Janura, and Ron (Kathy) Anderson; multiple nieces and nephews; and many well-loved friends. Don was co-owner of Chester Anderson and Sons with his brothers for 35 years before retiring in 2010. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:30am Monday, Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Avenue, Omaha. VISITATION at the Church Sunday from 5-7pm. Private interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Christ Community Church in Don's name. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

