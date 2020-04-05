Anderson, Don P. September 7, 1925 - April 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, S. Paul and Edith Anderson; and brothers, Donald and Tom. Survived by loving wife of 70 years, Elizabeth; son: Dave (Karen), and grandson, Matthew; son: Doug (Jackie), grandchildren, Makenzie (Christopher) Rhoads, Jarrod, Myles, and Trever Anderson, and great-grandson, Jedson Rhoads; brothers: Glenn, Jacky, Gene, and Jim; and many other family and friends. Private Family Graveside Service. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

