Anderson, David M. Jr.

Anderson, David M. Jr. July 15, 1964 - May 31, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in by father, David Sr. Survived by mother, Betty; sister, Debbie Mumm (Bill); nieces, nephews, family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday (following CDC Guidelines) at Roeder Mortuary. Roeder Mortuary 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Anderson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

