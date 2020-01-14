Anderson, Dale D. Age 87 Dale D. Anderson, of Uehling, NE, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. Survived by wife, Sharon; daughter, Kathleen Anderson; son, Michael (Yvonne) Anderson; sister, Norma Moseman; brother, Einar (Kay) Anderson; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Uehling Auditorium, Uehling, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-8pm, at Moser's in Fremont, NE. Burial and military honors to follow. Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490

To send flowers to the family of Dale Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dale's Visitation begins.

