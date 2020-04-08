Anderson, Connie Jean November 14, 1950 - April 4, 2020 Connie Jean Anderson, age 69, passed away on April 4, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1950 to the late Paul and Norma (Jones) Wood in Charleston, South Carolina. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Wood, Jr; two sisters, Bettie Ives and Vicki Price. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Anderson; children, Traci Collier (Dave), Melissa Rea (Mark) and Michael Reiley (Carrie); grandchildren, Cody Liddick, Devon Liddick, Zachery Liddick, Jessica Rea, Austin Rea, Matthew Rea, Shawna Reiley, Megan Reiley, Josiah Reiley and Jada Reiley; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, John Wood (Marianne), Donald Wood, Patty Knott (Paul) and Bonnie Heinen (Rick); a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

