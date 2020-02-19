Anderson, Bruce August 7, 1940 - February 16, 2020 Age 79 of Lincoln. Born in Omaha NE. He received his BA in Architecture from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1963. In 1970 he became a Registered Architect in the State of NE. Later in life Bruce received a Masters of Education from UNL. After graduation from MIT, Bruce returned to the family businesses, MW Anderson Construction Company and the Bruce Corporation becoming President in 1978. Bruce taught "Estimating Construction Costs" as an Adjunct in Construction Management, College of Engineering and Technology. Bruce served on the Board of the Associated General Contractors NE Building Chapter for many years and as President in 1986. Symphonic music was a passion leading him to serve on Lincoln's Symphonic Orchestra Board some 14 years. He was President of the Board 1985-1987. Predeceased by his father, M.W. "Squire" Anderson; his mother, Harriet Sutherland Anderson; his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Steve McKenzie. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Lou Frazer Anderson; and his children: Melissa Anderson, Rex (Erin) Anderson and Sarah (John) Gilbert; grandchildren: Levi Gilbert, Kenzie Gilbert and Anthony Harris; great grandson, Benson Gilbert. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11am at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th and Yankee Hill Road). VISITATION with family present will be from 5-7pm Thursday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials to Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra or Donor's Choice. Condolences: www.roperandsons.com ROPER & SONS SOUTH LINCOLN CHAPEL 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill), Lincoln, NE (402) 261-5907 | www.roperandsons.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.