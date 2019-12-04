Anderson, Brian Lee Age 58 Brian Lee Anderson, of Fremont, NE, passed away on Thursday, November 28th, 2019, peacefully at his home. Retired Fremont Public School Director of Band and Orchestra and current Commander of the 43rd Army Band. Brian is survived by his wife, Krista; daughter, Nicole; son, Christopher; his parents, Ronald and Sheila Anderson; brothers, Bruce (Shelly) Anderson and Brett (Joanie) Anderson; four nieces, two nephews and two great-nephews; stepson, Trevor Kjeldgaard; stepdaughter, Marlee Kjeldgaard; and his beloved dog, Shatzi. VISITATION: Friday, December 6th, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel (1249 E. 23rd) in Fremont with the family receiving friends from 4pm to 8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 7, 2pm at the Fremont High School Auditorium (1750 N. Lincoln, Fremont, NE, enter south doors). Interment with Military Honors will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Dr. Brian L. Anderson Memorial Scholarship (c/o Fremont Area Community Foundation indicate "Dr. A. Scholarship" in Special Notes section), the Omaha Symphony or the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

