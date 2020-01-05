Andersen, Mark J. February 5, 1953 - December 25, 2019 Chief Petty Officer Mark Andersen retired from the United States Navy in 1999 after 24 years of service. Upon returning home to Omaha Mark obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree before dedicating the majority of his time to taking care of his parents. Mark's deep faith influenced him to enjoy attending Latin Masses and singing in the church choir. Preceded in death by parents, Aage "Andy" Andersen and Betty A. Andersen; and niece, Kara Andersen. Survived by sister, Mary Gallagher; and brothers, Scott (Eileen), Nick (Lea Ann), and Joseph (Betsy). Family will receive friends Monday, January 6th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a ROSARY at 7pm. SERVICE: Tuesday, January 7th, 9:30am, West Center Chapel to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 S. 24th St.) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bethlehem House in Omaha or the Fraternity of St. Peter Seminary in Denton, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

