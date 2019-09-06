Andersen, Marjorie A. "Marge" Age 96 Of Fremont, NE; formerly Arlington, NE. Passed away on Wednesday in Fremont, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, September 9, 2019, at Arlington Community Church in Arlington, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, 5-8pm, at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Burial at Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, NE. Memorials may be directed to the Masonic Home in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home 232 West Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002 | 402-478-4151

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.