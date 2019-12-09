Andersen, Jerry Age 49 Preceded in death by sister, Maridel Andersen; and brother-in-law, Mark Pletka. Survived by wife, Laura; daughters, Chloe, Hannah, Melanie, and Sarah Andersen; parents, Jerry and Gloria Andersen; brother, Matt Andersen; sister, Edie Andersen; nieces, Riley Pletka, and Eva Andersen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Roberta Williams; and sister-in-law, Anne Marie Williams. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 7pm at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION on Wednesday from 3pm until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for his daughters' education. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.