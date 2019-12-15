Andersen, Jean M.

Andersen, Jean M. May 29, 1927 - December 10, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Elvin E. "Andy" Andersen; daughter, Karla Kristine Gilmore; and grandson, Tim Gilmore. Survived by son, E. Thomas Andersen (Diane); four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 19th, 10:30am, West Hill Church (3015 S 82nd Ave.). INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to West Hills Presbyterian Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

