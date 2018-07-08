Andersen, Jack Leroy Age 73 Jack Leroy Andersen, of Elkhorn, NE. Born on August 16, 1944. It is with great sadness that the family of Jack Andersen announces his passing on Tuesday, June 19th. Jack will be dearly missed by his children, Kent Andersen, and Jill (Andersen) and Scott Wagner; grandchildren, Connor Wagner and Mackenzie (Wagner) Harp; brother, Charles Andersen; nieces; extended family; and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Sr. and Darlene (Dodd) Andersen; siblings, Robert L. Andersen II, and Carol (Andersen) Grice. Jack had a radiant smile and a good heart. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing basketball and racing fast cars with his brother and was an active member of the Jaycees. He once bowled a 300 during league night at Elkhorn Lanes, enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams, and instilled in them to never give up. He worked on the family farm, Andersen's Dairy, then later made his career selling insurance for American Family and Skyline Insurance. He spent his later years working at Menards, before retiring to Florida. Jack's positive outlook kept that smile on his face during his battle with cancer — which he beat with support from his family, friends, and quite a few margaritas from El Bee's. Although he won his fight against cancer, chemotherapy badly damaged his lungs, leading to his early passing. A CELEBRATION OF JACK'S LIFE will be held at 3:30pm Thursday, July 12, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 N 204th St., Elkhorn, NE. Memorials to the family will be used to honor Jack's passions and spirit.
