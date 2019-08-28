Andersen, Betty A. May 1, 1925 - August 25, 2019 Preceded in death by, husband, Aage "Andy" Andersen; granddaughter, Kara Andersen; parents, 6 sisters, 1 brother. Survived by children, Mark, Mary Gallagher, Scott (Eileen), Nick (LeAnn), Joseph (Betsy); 3 grandchildren; sister, Bernadine Walsh. ROSARY: Thursday, August 29th, 7pm, West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Friday, August 30th, 9:30am, West Center Chapel to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials are suggested to the Bethlehem House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

