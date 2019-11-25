Ancona, Michaela Ali

Ancona, Michaela Ali April 12, 1951 - November 21, 2019 Beloved daughter, mother and Glamma. Life-long civic volunteer and philanthropist. Since 1989 Michaela has served on over 30 boards and guilds including, the Aksarben Foundation's Women's Ball Committee, Ballet Omaha, Clarkson Hospital Service League, and Omaha Performing Arts. In her early years she enjoyed working in the fashion industry at Brandies & Sons where she traveled the world from Hong Kong to NYC as a buyer. Her best days were spent playing golf at Happy Hollow Club where she had two hole-in-ones, driving her turquoise Thunderbird with the top down, music up, and the wind blowing through her hair. Michaela's greatest joy was time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and friends outdoors with the sun shining bright. She was so many things to so many people and loved life. Preceded in death by mother Dolores Ancona; brother Charlie Ancona; granddaughter Aviana May Stottle. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Angel and Matt Stottle; son Benjamin Joseph "Joey" Theisen; grandson Von Stottle; granddaughter Mila Stottle; father, Carl Ancona (Kathy Grandsaert); sisters, Carla Morin (Randy), Ginny Ancona, Cindi Mahoney (Michael), Maria Sauvageau (Jeff); nieces, Lindsey, Callie (Ken), Ashley, Rachel and Marisa; nephews, Andrew (Cait), Mitch (Becca), Patrick and Sean. VISITATION begins Monday, November 25th, 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 26th, 10:30am St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, with VISITATION from 9:30-10:30am. Private Interment: Resurrection. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Parish. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.