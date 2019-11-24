Ancona, Michaela Ali

Ancona, Michaela Ali April 12, 1951 - November 21, 2019 Preceded in death by mother Dolores Ancona; brother Charlie Ancona; and granddaughter Aviana May Stottle. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Angel and Matt Stottle; son Benjamin Joseph "Joey" Theisen; grandson Von Stottle; granddaughter Mila Stottle; father, Carl Ancona (Kathy Grandsaert); sisters, Carla Morin (Randy), Ginny Ancona, Cindi Mahoney (Michael), and Maria Sauvageau (Jeff); nieces, Ashley, Rachel and Marisa; nephews, Andrew, Mitch, Patrick and Sean. VISITATION begins Monday, November 25th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 26th, at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Drive), with VISITATION prior to Service from 9:30-10:30am. Interment in Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Parish. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

