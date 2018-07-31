Ancona, Elizabeth Ann Sep 21, 1928 - Jul 29, 2018 Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed on July 29th, 2018. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Samuel A. Ancona; and survived by daughters: Teresa Ancona, Laura Moore and husband Dr. John T. Moore, Mary Beth Ancona and husband Richard; sons, Tony Ancona, and Mark Ancona and his wife Mary Lou. She has eight beautiful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was known for selfless and abiding love for family and friends and and a sharp and fantastic sense of humor. She had a dedication to charity service as a founding member of the McAuleyean Guild and Bergan Mercy gift shop. She is loved and will be greatly missed by all she knew. Thank you to her for all she did and those she touched and made laugh. SERVICES: Wednesday, 10am, at the St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Tuesday, 5pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Robert Bellarmine Education Trust Fund. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

