Amidon, Rev. Philip R., SJ

Amidon, Rev. Philip R., SJ August 22, 1943 - May 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Cilia and Horace; step-mother, Mary; and brother John. Survived by brother, Michael (Barbara); step-brothers, Robert, James, Richard, and Thomas; step-sisters, Mary Ann Kelly, and Susan Anderson; nieces and nephews; and his fellow Jesuit brothers at Creighton University and Creighton Prep. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, at St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton University. The Service will be live-streamed and the link will be available on the website of St. John's Church, www.stjohns-creighton.org at 10am. Memorials may be sent to the Creighton University Scholarship Fund. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

