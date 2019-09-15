Amidon, Charles W. "Charlie"

Amidon, Charles W. "Charlie" June 5, 1925 - September 7, 2019 Age 94 years of Omaha. Past Grand Master of Masons. Retired as Executive Director of The Omaha Home for Boys in 1990. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Amidon; daughter, Marcia Stanner; He is survived by his children: Carol Brown, Cherie (Perry) Anderson, Mark (Connie) Amidon; sister, Elizabeth Novak; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of CHARLIE'S LIFE Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10am at The Scottish Rite Cathedral, 202 S 20th St. Omaha, NE 68102, In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital's for Children. Interment at a later date will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

