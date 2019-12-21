Amen, Harry James May 24, 1929 - December 17, 2019 Harry James Amen was born in Lincoln to Reinhold and Esther Amen. He graduated from Lincoln High School and attended the University of NebraskaLincoln until he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Harry then began his career at Lincoln Welding Supply Company, later known as Linweld, and remained there until his retirement. He married Shirley Hergert, and together they had five children. Harry loved piloting planes with his family and served on the Lincoln Airport Authority Board for 22 years. The airport's General Aviation Building is named in honor of him. Harry is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Steven (Claudia) of Omaha, Dan (Julie) of Edina, MN, David (Vicky) of Lincoln; and daughters, Cathy Miller (Don) of Omaha and Mary (Mike Borland) of Lincoln. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; his brother, Richard (Judie) of Surprise, AZ; and brother-in-law, Steve Hergert (Marilyn) of Omaha. He is preceded in death by his parents. A MEMORIAL SERVICE for Harry will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 21 at Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Memorials can be made to the Landing Scholarship Fund, The Landing, 3500 Faulkner Drive, Lincoln NE 68516. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

