Ambrose, Frances C. June 1, 1924 - February 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Leo Ambrose; sisters, Eulalia Hansen and husband Carl, Dr. Madeleine Leininger; brother, Paul Leininger. Survived by children: Mary T Ambrose-Maystrick (David), Dr. Timothy Ambrose, Michael Ambrose (Mary Mayberger), Mark Ambrose, Gerald Ambrose (Dr. Susan Goetinck), Anne Ambrose; grandchildren: Matthew, Amelia, Ava, John, Theodore, Anna; brother Dr. Bernard Leininger (Pat); sister-in-law, Johnine Leininger and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Thursday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King Church, Duchesne Academy or Creighton Prep. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

