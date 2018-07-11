Amandus, Allen B. Age 67 - July 7, 2018 Survived by children, Matthew, Jayson (Sarah), and their children Maya and Ella, and Kim. CELEBRATION OF ALLAN'S LIFE: Friday, July 13, 1pm, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church (7706 S 96th St). Inurnment: Saturday, July 14, at Dayton Cemetery in Dayton IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

