Altman, Mildred

Altman, Mildred December 14, 1912 - February 12, 2020 At the age of 107 "Millie" Altman, beloved by family and friends, is survived by son, Lew (Debby) Bailen; daughter, Sandra Bailen Scott, Mrs. Eddie (Rena) Bailen; stepsons, Dennis (Ann) Zavett, Errol (Mary) Zavett and Ed Altman; sister-in-law, Sadie Plotkin; 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Millie, born in Sioux City, IA in 1912, was preceded in death by husbands, Sam Bailen, Hy Zavett, and Charles Altman; sons, Harold and Eddie Bailen; stepson, Michael Altman; brother, Gerald Plotkin; and sister, Mrs. Leonard (Ida) Hall. FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, February 16, at 11am, at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home. Instead of flowers, donations to Rose Blumkin Jewish Home appreciated. Information on her life is held by Iowa Women's Archives, University of Iowa Library. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.