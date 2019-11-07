Alt, Lucille F. Age 87 Lucille F. Alt, of Shelby, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seward. Lucille is survived by her children: Bruce (Lea Ann) Alt of Waverly; Linda Wentink of Seward; Steve (Wandee) Alt of Lake Hills, TXl and Kevin Alt of David City; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. FAMILY GREETING FRIENDS: Friday, November 8th, 2019, 5-7pm, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shelby, NE. PARISH ROSARY: Friday, November 8th, 2019, 7pm, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, November 9th, 2019, 10am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial: Shelby Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Shelby Senior Center. Online tributes: www.chermokfuneralhome.com. CHERMOK FUNERAL HOME 515 C St, David City, NE 68632 | (402) 367-3224

