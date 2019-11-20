Alt, Alice Elizabeth November 25, 1919 - November 18, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; brothers, Maynard and Dennis. Survived by sister, Mary Ellen; daughter, Linda (Marty); grandchildren, Mark and Kacey (Jordan); great-grandson, Lucian; and numerous family and friends. Alice was well-loved by everyone who knew her. VISITATION: Thursday, November 21, 4-7pm with ROSARY at 6:30 at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, November 22 at 10 am at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5912 S. 36th St., Omaha, with Interment to follow at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

