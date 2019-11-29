Alspach, Quentin Gage

Alspach, Quentin Gage July 23, 1992 - November 23, 2019 Of Omaha. Survived by parents, Michael and Betty Alspach; brothers, Brad and Krissy Alspach, Larry and Andrea Montalvo, Joshua and Courtney Alspach; and sister, Sirena and Sam Montalvo; many nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. VISITATION: Monday, December 2, 5pm, with SERVICE at 6pm, at Celebration Covenant Church, 16868 Giles Rd., Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations out to Sienna Francis House.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.