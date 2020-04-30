Alms, Alvin Paul Alvin Paul Alms, 87, of Grand Island, died April 21, 2020 at Emerald Lakeview. FUNERAL SERVICES will be May 1, 2020. A BURIAL will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in York, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Alms; son, David Arms; daughter, Allison Alms; brothers, Robert (Connie) Alms, Kenny (Mary Lou) Alms, and Art Alms. APFEL FUNERAL HOME 1123 W. 2nd St., Grand Island, NE 68801 308-384-0590 www.apfelfuneralhome.com

