Almond, Lee A. August 4, 1964 - June 4, 2020 SERVICES: 1pm Monday, June 8, with VISITATION 10am-1pm, all at Forest Lawn. BURIAL: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

