Almond, Gary David July 22, 1955 - May 9, 2020 Survived by wife, Rosalinda Alia Almond; father, James F. Almond, Jr.; brothers, James Almond III and Lee Almond; and sister, Maureen Williams (Tom). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, May 20th from 11am to 1pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm with Military Honors. INTERMENT: Thursday, May 21st, 9am, Omaha National Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

