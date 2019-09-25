Almgren, Richard D. July 16, 1947 - September 21, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Helen and Patrick "P.A." Almgren; daughter, Teresa. Survived by sons: Barry, Patrick (Colleen), and Randy (Katie); sisters: Roxane Hipwell (Jay), Nancy Moran (Mike), and Laurie Jost (Jeff); brothers: Larry (Connie), Paul, Doug (Kendra), and Tim (Kim); grandchildren: Emily, Collin, Carson, Lily, Wesley, Maggie; great-grandchild, Gavin Klenke; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts; and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 28th at 9am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Tangier Shrine or Josie Harper Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.