Allison, Maureen J. July 2, 1930 - March 5, 2020 Omaha. Survived by husband, Deno; children, Doug (Paula), Doria (Dave) Herek, Scott (Cindy); grandchildren, Scott (Adrienne), Kim (Bobby), Paul (Kristin), Melissa (RJ), Mark (Alison), Crystal (Nate), Erin (Austin); 5 great grandchildren; sister, Beverly Lindmier; family and friends. VISITATION Monday 5-7pm with Vigil Service 6:30pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday 10:30am at St. Philip Neri Church 8200 N. 30th St. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Philip Neri Church ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

