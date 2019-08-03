Allendorfer, Vivian I. January 17, 1917 - July 31, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Ned. Survived by daughter, Kay Bauman; grandchildren, Julie McCoy (Dan), Marcia Jeans (Michael), Sherry Maloney (Phil), Aaron Bauman (Tanya); six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Allendorfer; nieces; nephews; many other family and friends. VISITATION Monday, 1011am, at Sunridge Village 13410 Blondo St. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Sunridge Village. Memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church or charity of choice.

