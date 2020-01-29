Allen, William J. "Bill" December 13, 1956 - January 24, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Lorraine Allen; parents-in-law, Duane Shuster and Jacquelin Skidmore; stepmother, Pauline Allen; brothers: Jerry Allen, Jim Allen; grandsons: Devin Thompson, Gavin Thompson; great-niece, Samantha Wheeler. Survived by father, Wilmer Allen; wife, Cathy Allen; sons: Robert (Jennifer) Thompson, William (Jennifer Beth) Allen Jr., Christopher (Katie Vaughn) Allen; 7 grandchildren; sisters: Marsha Cruz, Debbie Moore, Linda Allen; brother, Donald Allen; many other family and friends. SERVICES: 11am Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION one hour prior to service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, | www.forestlawnomaha.com

