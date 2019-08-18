Allen, Penny Louise

Allen, Penny Louise June 12, 1963 - August 8, 2019 Age 56 of Omaha. She was born in Omaha to James Shehan and Brenda Shipley-Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sheri and Kimberly Allen; and grandmother; Loretta Belgrave. Penny is survived by her husband, Gerald PaPa; Orlin Anderson; children, Jennifer Allen-Larson (Eric), Brenda Allen, B.J. Allen (Amanda), and Julie Shehan-Dueling; grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Bubba, Jerry, Bria, Sadie, Braydon, Wayne, Emmitt, Jeremiah and Kim'Breyonna; brothers, Shane, Patrick and Scott Shehan, sisters, Jamie Farrell, Kathy Morrison and Lori Allen; nieces; nephews; family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday, August 19th, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, August 20th, also at the Mortuary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

