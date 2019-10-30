Allen, Elvera J. Elvera J. Allen, age 81, passed away October 29, 2019. She was born in Lewellen, Nebraska on June 30, 1938 to the late Hubert and Hazel (Shermer) Jenewein. Elvera retired from National Indemnity Insurance and was a member of Eastside Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Elvina; brother, Hubert; sisters, Dorothy, Marie and Pauline; grandson, Joey Allen. Elvera is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Allen; children, Randy Allen (Teresa) and Tami Gump (Rick); 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE is 10am on Friday November 1, 2019, at Eastside Christian Church, 331 Bennett Avenue W in Council Bluffs. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

