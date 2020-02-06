Allen, Dudley

Allen, Dudley December 30, 1929 - February 5, 2020 Attended West Point Academy, USMA in 1949. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers and a grandson. Survived by wife, Kay Allen; daughter, Shari Partusch Owen and spouse Michael Owen; sons, Charles Allen and Donald Allen; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends at the funeral home Saturday, February 8th, at 1pm followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm. Dudley's wishes were to be cremated with a private interment at Grange Cemetery in Iowa. A Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at a later date. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dudley Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.