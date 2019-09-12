Allen, David Age 69 David Allen, of Elkhorn, died on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lois Allen. David is survived by his wife, Mary Allen; and a daughter, Nikki Kimball, all of Elkhorn; grandchildren: James Osborn, Grace Osborn, William Osborn and Samuel Osborn; brother, Mitchell Allen of Amarillo, TX; and a sister, Christy Shultz, of St. Louis, MO. Private graveside services will be held at the Elkhorn Cemetery in Elkhorn. A PUBLIC VISITATION will be on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5-7pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

