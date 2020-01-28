Allen, David L. Jr. November 6, 1969 - January 21, 2020 Preceded in death by father, David L. Allen Sr. Survived by wife, JonNiele; children, Xavier Amos, Deja Allen; grandchildren, Xi-Ann Amos and Xavier Amos Jr.; mother, Coldtha; brothers and sisters, James Mansfield, Victor Simmons and Tari Rose. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday, January 31st, 10am, West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

