Allen, Betty Ruth February 19, 1942 - May 22, 2020 VISITATION: Friday, May 29, 5-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Private Family Funeral Service with Interment in Graceland Park Cemetery. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.