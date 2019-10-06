Allen, Alyce M. December 8, 1942 - September 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Mildred Asmussen; and sister, Joane (Roger) Kirchoefer. Survived by daughter, Jody (Brian) Akers; son, Chris Strenger; grandchildren; Rhace, Lacy, and Dalton; sisters, Gordyne (Jack) Behrens, Jani (Randy) Siefkes; brothers, Hal (Shirley) Asmussen, Tim (Teri) Asmussen; uncle, Joe (Rene) Kucera; many nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Jim Allen. No Services. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

