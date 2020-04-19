Allely, Katherine A. June 4, 1931 - April 17, 2020 Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Harry; and son, Bradley. Survived by grandchildren, Chad (Kara), Cory (Molly), and Caitlin; 8 great-grandchildren; family and friends. Memorials to the family to be determined later. Memorial Service at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

